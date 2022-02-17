UrduPoint.com

England To Play Nations League Games Against Italy, Hungary At Molineux

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

England to play Nations League games against Italy, Hungary at Molineux

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :England will play their Nations League fixtures against Italy and Hungary in June at Molineux, the home of Premier League side Wolves, the Football Association announced on Thursday.

The match against the Italians on June 11 will be played behind closed doors as a sanction for unrest at Wembley during the Euro 2020 final, when Italy beat England on penalties.

But fans will be able to attend the game against Hungary on June 14.

The stadium last hosted the men's senior side in 1956.

"While Wembley is our home, we very much enjoy taking the squad on the road where possible, particularly in the run-up to a major tournament," said England manager Gareth Southgate.

"2022 promises to be an exciting adventure for England fans and it is great that one of English football's famous stadiums will be a part of that."England, who will also face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group A3, begin their tournament with a trip to face Hungary in Budapest on June 4.

The UEFA Nations League group stages will be completed in September, with the World Cup in Qatar starting two months later.

