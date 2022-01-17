UrduPoint.com

England To Play Switzerland As Part Of World Cup Build-up

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2022 | 11:16 PM

England to play Switzerland as part of World Cup build-up

Gareth Southgate's England will face fellow World Cup finals side Switzerland in a Wembley friendly on March 26 as they begin their build-up to the tournament in Qatar later this year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Gareth Southgate's England will face fellow World Cup finals side Switzerland in a Wembley friendly on March 26 as they begin their build-up to the tournament in Qatar later this year.

Euro 2020 runners-up England secured their spot at the World Cup in style, hammering San Marino 10-0 in November.

Switzerland also topped their qualifying group, edging out European champions Italy.

England last met the Swiss in Portugal in 2019 when a penalty shoot-out victory, following a goalless draw, secured a third-place finish for Southgate's men at the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

England's opposition for a further fixture, also to be played at Wembley, on March 29, will be revealed at a later date.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Related Topics

World Qatar San Marino Italy Portugal Switzerland March November December 2019 2020 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sailors Captured Off Nigerian Coast in Mid-Decembe ..

Sailors Captured Off Nigerian Coast in Mid-December Released - Polish Foreign Mi ..

29 seconds ago
 Shariat Court seeks suggestions to stop fake trans ..

Shariat Court seeks suggestions to stop fake transgenders

31 seconds ago
 Germany 'to do all' to ensure Ukraine's security: ..

Germany 'to do all' to ensure Ukraine's security: Baerbock

32 seconds ago
 Sudanese Doctors Report 7 Protesters Killed in Kha ..

Sudanese Doctors Report 7 Protesters Killed in Khartoum on Monday

34 seconds ago
 Pakistan will never budge from its stance on Kashm ..

Pakistan will never budge from its stance on Kashmir: Babar Awan

31 minutes ago
 AJK police bust gang of looters

AJK police bust gang of looters

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.