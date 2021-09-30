UrduPoint.com

England To Play Three ODIs Against Netherlands In 2022

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:59 PM

England to play three ODIs against Netherlands in 2022

England confirmed Thursday they will visit the Netherlands next June for a three-match one-day international series after this year's tour was postponed because of uncertainty over the coronavirus

London, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :England confirmed Thursday they will visit the Netherlands next June for a three-match one-day international series after this year's tour was postponed because of uncertainty over the coronavirus.

All three fixtures are set to take place in Amstelveen and will form part of the International cricket Council's World Cup Super League.

The matches will take place at the VRA ground on June 17, 19 and 22.

The Super League will determine qualification for the 2023 Word Cup in India. The Netherlands, an associate member, are taking part along with the 12 full members of the ICC.

Related Topics

India Cricket World ICC Visit Netherlands June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

9 minutes ago
 34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

24 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 19 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 192 countries participating in E ..

39 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversar ..

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of Independence

49 minutes ago
 President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.