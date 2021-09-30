England to play three ODIs against Netherlands in 2022

England confirmed Thursday they will visit the Netherlands next June for a three-match one-day international series after this year's tour was postponed because of uncertainty over the coronavirus

London, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :England confirmed Thursday they will visit the Netherlands next June for a three-match one-day international series after this year's tour was postponed because of uncertainty over the coronavirus.

All three fixtures are set to take place in Amstelveen and will form part of the International cricket Council's World Cup Super League.

The matches will take place at the VRA ground on June 17, 19 and 22.

The Super League will determine qualification for the 2023 Word Cup in India. The Netherlands, an associate member, are taking part along with the 12 full members of the ICC.