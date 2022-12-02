England totals 657 runs in first innings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :England piled up a total of 657 runs for all in 101 overs in the first innings against Pakistan at Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday.

England were 506 for 4 at the end of first day. Harry Brook (101 off 81 balls) and Ben Strokes (34 off 15 balls) were unbeaten at day end. However English batters were able to score 151 runs on day two.

Pacer Naseem Shah was the first to pick the wicket on day two as he downed Strokes on 41 runs in the 76th over. Shah struck again and picked up a second wicket in the 82th over when the ball whipped off Liam Livingstone's pads and straight to deep square leg.

Livingstone's went just for 9 runs.

In the 84th over, Brook was picked out deep square leg and the third wicket came for Shah. Brook was the pick of the batters as he went on to score 153 runs off 116 balls including 19 4s and 5 6s.

Mohammad Ali also came to help and took his second wicket in by taking Will Jacks on 30 runs. He was followed by Zahid Mahmmod who bagged Ollie Robinson (37) and James Anderson (6) wickets in the 99th and 101th overs, respectively.

Pakistani bowlers Zahid Mahmmod grabbed 4 wickets for 235 runs while Naseem Shah (3 for 140), Mohammad Ali (2 for 124) and Haris Rauf (1 for 78) at the end of first innings.

Meanwhile, Pakistani openers Abdullah Shafique (6) and Imam-ul-haq (11) were 17 for none in 6 overs at lunch.