England tour to be tough due to COVID-19 pandemic: Shaheen Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi believes the upcoming tour of England, was going to be tough as the team was unable to practice properly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going to be tough because we have not been able to practice properly due to COVID-19 pandemic. But having said that we will get ample amount of time, before the series, to train and get to know the conditions as we will be arriving in England, well in advance," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Shaheen as saying.

Pakistan was scheduled to take on England in three Tests and as many Twenty20s to be played in August-September.

However, Afridi, who had bagged 30 wickets in eight Tests, was optimistic for the tour of England, despite lack of practice. "Arriving in England, well in advance, will help them get acclimatised with the conditions.

Although we did well in our recent Test series and are hoping to continue that during England tour as well," he said.

Afridi, who grabbed 40 wickets in 19 ODIs, also spoke about the importance of West Indies tour of England, before Pakistan series, and the implementation of new rules and regulations.

"Things will be different this time around due to regulations changes, but the West Indies series against England will give us an idea on how to deal with it which is why we will be keeping a close eye on those matches," he said.

The young left-arm quick, who took 16 wickets in 12 T20s, also spoke about the impact of working with the team's bowling coach Waqar Younis. "I consider myself lucky to be working with Waqar bhai. I learn a lot from him in the nets and try to apply that on the field," he said.