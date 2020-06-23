UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Tour To Be Tough Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Shaheen Afridi

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:06 PM

England tour to be tough due to COVID-19 pandemic: Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi believes the upcoming tour of England, was going to be tough as the team was unable to practice properly due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi believes the upcoming tour of England, was going to be tough as the team was unable to practice properly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going to be tough because we have not been able to practice properly due to COVID-19 pandemic. But having said that we will get ample amount of time, before the series, to train and get to know the conditions as we will be arriving in England, well in advance," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Shaheen as saying.

Pakistan was scheduled to take on England in three Tests and as many Twenty20s to be played in August-September.

However, Afridi, who had bagged 30 wickets in eight Tests, was optimistic for the tour of England, despite lack of practice. "Arriving in England, well in advance, will help them get acclimatised with the conditions.

Although we did well in our recent Test series and are hoping to continue that during England tour as well," he said.

Afridi, who grabbed 40 wickets in 19 ODIs, also spoke about the importance of West Indies tour of England, before Pakistan series, and the implementation of new rules and regulations.

"Things will be different this time around due to regulations changes, but the West Indies series against England will give us an idea on how to deal with it which is why we will be keeping a close eye on those matches," he said.

The young left-arm quick, who took 16 wickets in 12 T20s, also spoke about the impact of working with the team's bowling coach Waqar Younis. "I consider myself lucky to be working with Waqar bhai. I learn a lot from him in the nets and try to apply that on the field," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Turkish Lira Afridi From Coach

Recent Stories

Saudi to allow around 1,000 pilgrims to perform ha ..

1 minute ago

PCAA executing nine projects to improve aviation s ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Amnesty on Occasion of 75th Anniversa ..

1 minute ago

US, Russia Confirmed at Vienna Talks Launch of Wor ..

1 minute ago

Yemen Says Saudi-Led Coalition Failed to Fulfill R ..

1 minute ago

France's Macron Calls Upon Warring Parties in Liby ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.