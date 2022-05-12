UrduPoint.com

England Turn To Kiwi Great McCullum To Revive Test Fortunes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 12, 2022 | 11:24 PM

England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test fortunes

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was named the coach of England's Test side on Thursday, with a brief to shake the team out of its deep malaise

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was named the coach of England's Test side on Thursday, with a brief to shake the team out of its deep malaise.

McCullum will leave his job in charge of Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to take charge of a red-ball side that has fallen to bottom place in the World Test Championship after a dire run of one win in 17 matches.

Leading the revival is a sizeable task for the 40-year-old, who has never coached at first-class or Test level, but is renowned as one of the sport's most progressive thinkers and dynamic leaders.

As New Zealand skipper he set the side on the path to their current golden era -- last year they won the inaugural World Test Championship and they have reached the finals of the past two 50-over World Cups.

McCullum, who will team up with new captain Ben Stokes, saw off a strong field to earn a four-year deal, edging out candidates including former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten.

The hard-hitting batsman, who won 101 Test caps before retiring from international cricket in 2016, was adamant he could bolster the fortunes of an England team still reeling from a 4-0 Ashes hammering in Australia and a recent 1-0 defeat in the Caribbean.

"In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on," he said.

"I've enjoyed several robust conversations with Rob Key (England director of cricket) about the direction of travel for the team and have found his enthusiasm contagious.

"I'm no stranger to bringing about change within a team environment and I can't wait to get started.

"Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us.

" Key added he was looking forward to seeing the New Zealander work with Stokes, who replaced long-serving skipper Joe Root last month.

- 'Formidable' - "I believe in Brendon and Ben Stokes -- a formidable coach and captain partnership," said the former England batter. "Time for us all to buckle up and get ready for the ride. I believe his appointment will be good for England's Test team.

"He has a recent history of changing cricket culture and environments for the better and I believe he is the person to do that for England's red-ball cricket. We were incredibly fortunate to have a seriously strong list of quality candidates for the post, with Brendon demonstrating he was our number-one choice." Former England captain Michael Atherton said McCullum's appointment could turn out to be an inspired choice.

"To give Brendon McCullum the Test job -- a week or so ago, I don't think that was on anybody's radar, so he has not made the obvious choice here, but I think it's a very bold choice actually," he told Sky sports news.

"He is a nice fit with Stokes, they both approach the game and play the game in a similar manner.

"They will look to get a very clear message, captain and coach, from the same page, to a team that now you expect to be given a bit of freedom and licence to play." Chris Silverwood, who oversaw both red-ball and white-ball cricket, was sacked as England coach after the Ashes drubbing in December and January as part of an overhaul of the backroom team.

Pending visa approvals, McCullum will arrive in Britain in time to lead England in a three-Test series against his home country, which starts at Lord's on June 2.

England are still searching for a white-ball head coach, with internal candidate Paul Collingwood strongly tipped among another strong pool of applicants.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Australia Sports Indian Premier League Job Atherton Nice Kolkata Same Lead Gary South Africa Paul Collingwood January June December Visa 2016 Gold Post All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Top Turkey court upholds jail for opposition figur ..

Top Turkey court upholds jail for opposition figure

1 minute ago
 Rugby opens new frontier by picking US as World Cu ..

Rugby opens new frontier by picking US as World Cup hosts

1 minute ago
 Sindh Abadgar Ittehad held IRSA for shortage of wa ..

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad held IRSA for shortage of water in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Man shot dead over land dispute

Man shot dead over land dispute

1 minute ago
 US Navy Fleet Too Small to Handle 2 Simultaneous C ..

US Navy Fleet Too Small to Handle 2 Simultaneous Conflicts - Chief of Naval Oper ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey Dismisses Iran's Accusations of Causing San ..

Turkey Dismisses Iran's Accusations of Causing Sand, Dust Storms as Unscientific

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.