UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Unchanged For Third Ashes Test As Anderson Continues Recovery

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:43 PM

England unchanged for third Ashes Test as Anderson continues recovery

England named an unchanged squad on Monday for this week's third Test against Australia at Headingley, with the injured James Anderson continuing his bid to return later in the series

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :England named an unchanged squad on Monday for this week's third Test against Australia at Headingley, with the injured James Anderson continuing his bid to return later in the series.

The selectors kept faith with the XI that drew the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday, with England having the better of an exciting last day before Australia held out to preserve their 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Surrey left-arm seamer Sam Curran, who did not play at Lord's, retained his place in a 12-man squad for the third Test, which starts at England captain Joe Root's Headingley home ground on Thursday.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, did not play at Lord's because of a calf injury that restricted him to just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer took five wickets on his Test debut at Lord's in Anderson's place.

Anderson, however, is to continue his rehabilitation this week by playing for Lancashire second XI against Leicestershire in a three-day friendly match in Liverpool starting on Tuesday.

He will be assessed on an ongoing basis ahead of selection for the fourth Test at Old Trafford -- Anderson's home ground -- starting on Wednesday, September 4.

England squadRory Burns (Surrey), Jason Roy (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Stokes (Durham), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Sam Curran (Surrey)

Related Topics

Injured Australia Liverpool Jos Lead Durham Anderson Old Trafford September Sunday

Recent Stories

Illegal constructions in RCB areas; 15 notices iss ..

28 seconds ago

Bashir trial opens as Sudan sovereign council dela ..

30 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Multan

31 seconds ago

Citizens demand installation of new central coolin ..

35 seconds ago

Ousted Sudanese President Bashir Arrives in Court ..

17 minutes ago

Russian visit Hokkaido ahead of joint economic pro ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.