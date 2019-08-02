England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australiaa at Edgbaston on Thursday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australiaa at Edgbaston on Thursday: Australia 1st Innings C.

Bancroft c Root b Broad 8 D. Warner lbw b Broad 2 U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Woakes 13 S. Smith b Broad 144 T. Head lbw b Woakes 35 M. Wade lbw b Woakes 1 T. Paine c Burns b Broad 5 J. Pattinson lbw b Broad 0 P.

Cummins lbw b Stokes 5 P. Siddle c Buttler b Ali 44 N. Lyon not out 12 Extras (lb13, w2) 15 Total (all out, 80.4 overs, 377 mins) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Warner), 2-17 (Bancroft), 3-35 (Khawaja), 4-99 (Head), 5-105 (Wade), 6-112 (Paine), 7-112 (Pattinson), 8-122 (Cummins), 9-210 (Siddle), 10-284 (Smith) Bowling: Anderson 4-3-1-0; Broad 22.

4-4-86-5; Woakes 21-2-58-3; Stokes 18-1-77-1 (2w); Ali 13-3-42-1; Denly 2-1-7-0; England 1st Innings R.

Burns not out 4 J. Roy not out 6 Extras 0 Total (0 wkts, 2 overs, 10 mins) 10 To bat: J Root, J Denly, J Buttler, B Stokes, J Bairstow, M Ali, C Woakes, S Broad, J Anderson Fall of wickets: Bowling: Cummins 1-0-3-0; Pattinson 1-0-7-0 Match position: England are 274 runs behind with all 10 first-innings wickets standing Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)