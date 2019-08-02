England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Friday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Friday: Australia 1st Innings 284 (S Smith 144; S Broad 5-86, C Woakes 3-58) England 1st Innings (overnight 10-0) R.

Burns not out 125 J. Roy c Smith b Pattinson 10 J. Root c and b Siddle 57 J. Denly lbw b Pattinson 18 J. Buttler c Bancroft b Cummins 5 B.

Stokes not out 38 Extras (b5, lb7, w2) 14 Total (4 wkts, 90 overs, 403 mins) 267 To bat: J Bairstow, M Ali, C Woakes, S Broad, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Roy), 2-154 (Root), 3-189 (Denly), 4-194 (Buttler) Bowling: Cummins 21-6-65-1; Pattinson 17-2-54-2 (1w); Siddle 21-5-43-1; Lyon 28-4-79-0; Wade 1-0-7-0 (1w); Head 2-1-7-0; Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt/wkt), Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon Match position: England are 17 runs behind with six first-innings wickets standing Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)