England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the third day of the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the third day of the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday: Australia 1st Innings 284 (S Smith 144; S Broad 5-86, C Woakes 3-58) England 1st Innings (overnight 267-4) R.

Burns c Paine b Lyon 133 J. Roy c Smith b Pattinson 10 J. Root c and b Siddle 57 J. Denly lbw b Pattinson 18 J. Buttler c Bancroft b Cummins 5 B. Stokes c Paine b Cummins 50 J. Bairstow c Warner b Siddle 8 M.

Ali b Lyon 0 C. Woakes not out 37 S. Broad c Pattinson b Cummins 29 J. Anderson c Cummins b Lyon 3 Extras (b10, lb11, nb1, w2) 24 Total (all out, 135.5 overs, 620 mins) 374 Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Roy), 2-154 (Root), 3-189 (Denly), 4-194 (Buttler), 5-282 (Stokes), 6-296 (Burns), 7-300 (Ali), 8-300 (Bairstow), 9-365 (Broad), 10-374 (Anderson) Bowling: Cummins 33-9-84-3; Pattinson 27-3-82-2 (1w); Siddle 27-8-52-2; Lyon 43.

5-8-112-3 (1nb); Wade 1-0-7-0 (1w); Head 2-1-7-0; Smith 2-0-9-0 Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt/wkt), Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon Match position: England lead by 90 runs on first innings Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

