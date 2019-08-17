UrduPoint.com
England V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:21 AM

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Friday: England 1st Innings 258 (R Burns 53, J Bairstow 52; J Hazlewood 3-58, P Cummins 3-61, N Lyon 3-68) Australia 1st Innings (overnight: 30-1) C.

Bancroft lbw b Archer 13 D. Warner b Broad 3 U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Woakes 36 S. Smith not out 13 T. Head lbw b Broad 7 M. Wade not out 0 Extras (b4, lb4) 8 Total (4 wkts, 37.1 overs, 172 mins) 80 To bat: T Paine, P Cummins, P Siddle, J Hazlewood, N Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Warner), 2-60 (Bancroft), 3-60 (Khawaja), 4-71 (Head) Bowling: Broad 13-3-26-2; Archer 13-6-18-1; Woakes 9-3-27-1; Stokes 2.

1-1-1-0 England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach Match position: Australia are 178 runs behind with six first-innings wickets standing Toss: Australia Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

