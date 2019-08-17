England v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Friday

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Friday: England 1st Innings 258 (R Burns 53, J Bairstow 52; J Hazlewood 3-58, P Cummins 3-61, N Lyon 3-68) Australia 1st Innings (overnight: 30-1) C.

Bancroft lbw b Archer 13 D. Warner b Broad 3 U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Woakes 36 S. Smith not out 13 T. Head lbw b Broad 7 M. Wade not out 0 Extras (b4, lb4) 8 Total (4 wkts, 37.1 overs, 172 mins) 80 To bat: T Paine, P Cummins, P Siddle, J Hazlewood, N Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Warner), 2-60 (Bancroft), 3-60 (Khawaja), 4-71 (Head) Bowling: Broad 13-3-26-2; Archer 13-6-18-1; Woakes 9-3-27-1; Stokes 2.

1-1-1-0 England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach Match position: Australia are 178 runs behind with six first-innings wickets standing Toss: Australia Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)