England V Australia 3rd Test Scoreboard

Fri 23rd August 2019

England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley on Friday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley on Friday: Australia 1st Innings 179 (M Labuschagne 74, D Warner 61; J Archer 6-45) England 1st Innings R.

Burns c Paine b Cummins 9 J. Roy c Warner b Hazlewood 9 J. Root c Warner b Hazlewood 0 J. Denly c Paine b Pattinson 12 B. Stokes c Warner b Pattinson 8 J. Bairstow c Warner b Hazlewood 4 J. Buttler c Khawaja b Hazlewood 5 C.

Woakes c Paine b Cummins 5 J. Archer c Paine b Cummins 7 S. Broad not out 4 J. Leach b Hazlewood 1 Extras (lb3) 3 Total (all out, 27.

5 overs, 148 mins) 67 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Roy), 2-10 (Root), 3-20 (Burns), 4-34 (Stokes), 5-45 (Denly), 6-45 (Bairstow), 7-54 (Woakes), 8-56 (Buttler), 9-66 (Archer), 10-67 (Leach) Bowling: Cummins 9-4-23-3; Hazlewood 12.5-2-30-5; Lyon 1-0-2-0; Pattinson 5-2-9-2; Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschange, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt/wkt), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Match position: Australia lead by 112 runs on first innings Toss: England Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

