England V Australia Rugby League Series Cancelled

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:55 PM

England v Australia rugby league series cancelled

The Rugby Football League and the Australian Rugby League Commission on Monday announced the cancellation of this year's England-Australia Ashes series

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Rugby Football League and the Australian Rugby League Commission on Monday announced the cancellation of this year's England-Australia Ashes series.

Three Tests had been due to take place in England in October and November, with the competition being revived after a 17-year absence.

Talks have already begun about a series from 2022 onwards, with the World Cup taking place in England next year.

The joint statement said the decision had been made in the context of the "continued complications surrounding global travel, and the need to extend the domestic season in both hemispheres".

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: "We make this announcement with great reluctance and disappointment, as we had been looking forward so much to welcoming the Kangaroos for the revival of the Ashes in 2020."Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) made a return behind closed doors last week, with the season-ending Grand Final planned for October 25.

Andrew Abdo, the interim CEO of the NRL, said: "It is disappointing that the historic Kangaroos tour to the UK can no longer take place in 2020. We look forward to the Rugby League World Cup in 2021 and hopefully a tour to the UK by the Kangaroos in a future season."

