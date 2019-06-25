UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England V Australia World Cup Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:50 PM

England v Australia World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the England v Australia World Cup match at Lord's on Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :First innings scoreboard in the England v Australia World Cup match at Lord's on Tuesday: Australia A. Finch c Woakes b Archer 100 D.

Warner c Root b Ali 53 U. Khawaja b Stokes 23 S. Smith c Archer b Woakes 38 G. Maxwell c Buttler b Wood 12 M. Stoinis run out 8 A. Carey not out 38 P. Cummins c Buttler b Woakes 1 M.

Starc not out 4 Did not bat: Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon Extras (lb4, w4) 8 Total (seven wickets, 50 overs) 285 Fall of wickets: 1-123 (Warner), 2-173 (Khawaja), 3-185 (Finch), 4-213 (Maxwell), 5-228 (Stoinis), 6-250 (Smith), 7-259 (Cummins) Bowling: Woakes 10-0-46-2 (1w); Archer 9-0-56-1 (1w); Wood 9-0-59-1 (2w); Stokes 6-0-29-1; Ali 6-0-42-1; Rashid 10-0-49-0 England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Sundaram Ravi (IND)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

World Australia Rashid Lyon Jos James Vince Kumar Dharmasena Chris Gaffaney Sundaram Ravi Ranjan Madugalle TV

Recent Stories

PCB announces departure of Shafiq Ahmed

11 minutes ago

PCB announces enhanced central contracts for women ..

13 minutes ago

Secretary General receives Ambassador of Argentina ..

14 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates free mobile health unit

4 minutes ago

India urged to take Pak Prime Minister's dialogue ..

5 minutes ago

Regiments to Start Receiving S-500 Systems in Comi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.