England v Australia World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the England v Australia World Cup match at Lord's on Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :First innings scoreboard in the England v Australia World Cup match at Lord's on Tuesday: Australia A. Finch c Woakes b Archer 100 D.

Warner c Root b Ali 53 U. Khawaja b Stokes 23 S. Smith c Archer b Woakes 38 G. Maxwell c Buttler b Wood 12 M. Stoinis run out 8 A. Carey not out 38 P. Cummins c Buttler b Woakes 1 M.

Starc not out 4 Did not bat: Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon Extras (lb4, w4) 8 Total (seven wickets, 50 overs) 285 Fall of wickets: 1-123 (Warner), 2-173 (Khawaja), 3-185 (Finch), 4-213 (Maxwell), 5-228 (Stoinis), 6-250 (Smith), 7-259 (Cummins) Bowling: Woakes 10-0-46-2 (1w); Archer 9-0-56-1 (1w); Wood 9-0-59-1 (2w); Stokes 6-0-29-1; Ali 6-0-42-1; Rashid 10-0-49-0 England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Sundaram Ravi (IND)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)