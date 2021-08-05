England v India 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge on Thursday

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge on Thursday: England 1st Innings 183 (J Root 64; J Bumrah 4-46, M Shami 3-28) India 1st Innings (overnight: 21-0) R.

Sharma c Curran b Robinson 36 KL Rahul not out 57 C. Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 4 V. Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 0 A. Rahane run out (Bairstow) 5 R. Pant not out 7 Extras (b5, lb3, nb8) 16 Total (4 wkts, 46.

4 overs, 230 mins) 125 To bat: R Jadeja, S Thakur, J Bumrah, M Shami, M Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-97 (Sharma), 2-104 (Pujara), 3-104 (Kohli), 4-112 (Rahane) Bowling: Anderson 13.4-7-15-2; Broad 11-1-45-0 (3nb); Robinson 15-5-32-1 (3nb); Curran 7-1-25-0 (2nb) Match position: India are 58 runs behind with six first-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)