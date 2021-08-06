England v India 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge on Friday

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge on Friday: England 1st Innings 183 (J Root 64; J Bumrah 4-46, M Shami 3-28) India 1st Innings (overnight: 125-4) R.

Sharma c Curran b Robinson 36 KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 84 C. Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 4 V. Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 0 A. Rahane run out (Bairstow) 5 R. Pant c Bairstow b Robinson 25 R.

Jadeja c Broad b Robinson 56 S. Thakur c Root b Anderson 0 M. Shami b Robinson 13 J. Bumrah c Broad b Robinson 28 M. Siraj not out 7 Extras (b6, lb6, nb8) 20 Total (all out, 84.5 overs, 414 mins) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-97 (Sharma), 2-104 (Pujara), 3-104 (Kohli), 4-112 (Rahane), 5-145 (Pant), 6-205 (Rahul), 7-205 (Thakur), 8-232 (Jadeja), 9-245 (Shami), 10-278 (Bumrah) Bowling: Anderson 23-8-54-4; Broad 20-3-70-0 (3nb); Robinson 26.

5-6-85-5 (3nb); Curran 15-2-57-0 (2nb) England 2nd Innings R.

Burns not out 11 D. Sibley not out 9 Extras (nb4, w1) 5 Total (0 wkts, 11.1 overs, 53 mins) 25 To bat: Z Crawley, J Root, J Bairstow, D Lawrence, J Buttler, S Curran, O Robinson, S Broad, J Anderson Bowling: Bumrah 3-0-6-0 (1w, 3nb); Siraj 5.1-2-10-0 (1nb); Shami 3-1-9-0 Match position: England are 70 runs behind with all 10 second-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)