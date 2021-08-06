UrduPoint.com

England V India 1st Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:55 PM

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge on Friday

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge on Friday: England 1st Innings 183 (J Root 64; J Bumrah 4-46, M Shami 3-28) India 1st Innings (overnight: 125-4) R.

Sharma c Curran b Robinson 36 KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 84 C. Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 4 V. Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 0 A. Rahane run out (Bairstow) 5 R. Pant c Bairstow b Robinson 25 R.

Jadeja c Broad b Robinson 56 S. Thakur c Root b Anderson 0 M. Shami b Robinson 13 J. Bumrah c Broad b Robinson 28 M. Siraj not out 7 Extras (b6, lb6, nb8) 20 Total (all out, 84.5 overs, 414 mins) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-97 (Sharma), 2-104 (Pujara), 3-104 (Kohli), 4-112 (Rahane), 5-145 (Pant), 6-205 (Rahul), 7-205 (Thakur), 8-232 (Jadeja), 9-245 (Shami), 10-278 (Bumrah) Bowling: Anderson 23-8-54-4; Broad 20-3-70-0 (3nb); Robinson 26.

5-6-85-5 (3nb); Curran 15-2-57-0 (2nb) England 2nd Innings R.

Burns not out 11 D. Sibley not out 9 Extras (nb4, w1) 5 Total (0 wkts, 11.1 overs, 53 mins) 25 To bat: Z Crawley, J Root, J Bairstow, D Lawrence, J Buttler, S Curran, O Robinson, S Broad, J Anderson Bowling: Bumrah 3-0-6-0 (1w, 3nb); Siraj 5.1-2-10-0 (1nb); Shami 3-1-9-0 Match position: England are 70 runs behind with all 10 second-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

India Lawrence Anderson Virat Kohli KL Rahul Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Michael Gough Chris Broad TV All

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

1 minute ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

1 minute ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

1 minute ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

15 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

15 minutes ago
 Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective f ..

Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective for 7 Months - Study

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.