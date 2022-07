London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between England and India on Thursday: At Lord's: England 246, 49 overs (Y Chahal 4-47) v India 146, 38.5 overs (R Topley 6-24) result: England won by 100 runsSeries: Three-match series level at 1-1