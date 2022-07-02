UrduPoint.com

England V India 5th Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 02, 2022 | 11:42 PM

England v India 5th Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston on Saturday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston on Saturday: India 1st Innings (overnight: 338-7) S.

Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17 C. Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13 H. Vihari lbw b Potts 20 V. Kohli b Potts 11 R. Pant c Crawley b Root 146 S. Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15 R. Jadeja b Anderson 104 S.

Thakur c Billings b Stokes 1 Mohammed Shami c Leach b Broad 16 J. Bumrah not out 31 Mohammed Siraj c Broad b Anderson 2 Extras (b4, lb17, nb14, w5) 40 Total (all out, 84.5 overs, 422 mins) 416 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Gill), 2-46 (Pujara), 3-64 (Vihari), 4-71 (Kohli), 5-98 (Iyer), 6-320 (Pant), 7-323 (Thakur), 8-371 (Shami), 9-375 (Jadeja), 10-416 (Siraj) Bowling: Anderson 21.

5-4-60-5 (1nb); Broad 18-3-89-1 (2nb, 1w); Potts 20-1-105-2 (1nb); Leach 9-0-71-0; Stokes 13-0-47-1 (10nb); Root 3-0-23-1 England 1st Innings A.

Lees b Bumrah 6 Z. Crawley c Gill b Bumrah 9 O. Pope c Iyer b Bumrah 10 J. Root c Pant b Siraj 31 J. Bairstow not out 12 J. Leach c Pant b Shami 0 B. Stokes not out 0 Extras (b8, lb3, nb5) 16 Total (5 wkts, 27 overs, 135 mins) 84 To bat: S Billings, M Potts, S Broad, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Lees), 2-27 (Crawley), 3-44 (Pope), 4-78 (Root), 5-83 (Leach) Bowling: Bumrah 11-1-35-3 (5nb); Shami 13-3-33-1; Siraj 3-2-5-1 Match position: England are 332 runs behind with five first-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

