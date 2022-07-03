England v India 5th Test scoreboard

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the third day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Sunday: India 1st Innings 416 (R Pant 146, R Jadeja 104; J Anderson 5-60) England 1st Innings (overnight: 84-5) A.

Lees b Bumrah 6 Z. Crawley c Gill b Bumrah 9 O. Pope c Iyer b Bumrah 10 J. Root c Pant b Siraj 31 J. Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 106 J. Leach c Pant b Shami 0 B. Stokes c Bumrah b Thakur 25 S. Billings b Siraj 36 S.

Broad c Pant b Siraj 1 M. Potts c Iyer b Siraj 19 J. Anderson not out 6 Extras (b16, lb5, nb13, w1) 35 Total (all out, 61.3 overs, 320 mins) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Lees), 2-27 (Crawley), 3-44 (Pope), 4-78 (Root), 5-83 (Leach), 6-149 (Stokes), 7-241 (Bairstow), 8-248 (Broad), 9-267 (Billings), 10-284 (Potts) Bowling: Bumrah 19-3-68-3 (6nb); Shami 22-4-78-2 (1w); Siraj 11.

3-2-66-4; Thakur 7-0-48-1 (7nb); Jadeja 2-0-3-0; India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (capt), Mohammed Siraj Match position: India lead by 132 runs on first innings Toss: England Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)