UrduPoint.com

England V Ireland One-off Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published June 02, 2023 | 12:01 AM

England v Ireland one-off Test scoreboard

London, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of a one-off Test between England and Ireland at Lord's on Thursday: Ireland 1st Innings J.

McCollum c Root b Broad 36 P. Moor lbw b Broad 10 A. Balbirnie c Crawley b Broad 0 H. Tector c Potts b Broad 0 P. Stirling c Bairstow b Leach 30 L. Tucker lbw b Leach 18 C. Campher b Leach 33 A.

McBrine c Bairstow b Potts 19 M. Adair b Broad 14 F. Hand c Bairstow b Potts 1 G. Hume not out 0 Extras (b1, lb9, nb1) 11 Total (all out, 56.2 overs, 263 mins) 172 Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Moor), 2-19 (Balbirnie), 3-19 (Tector), 4-64 (Stirling), 5-98 (McCollum), 6-104 (Tucker), 7-142 (McBrine), 8-169 (Adair), 9-172 (Campher), 10-172 (Hand) Bowling: Broad 17-5-51-5 (1nb); Potts 12.

2-4-36-2; Tongue 13-4-40-0; Leach 14-2-35-3 England 1st Innings Z.

Crawley c and b Hand 56 B. Duckett not out 60 O. Pope not out 29 Extras (b4, lb1, nb1, w1) 7 Total (1 wkt, 25 overs, 113 mins) 152 To bat: J Root, H Brook, B Stokes, J Bairstow, S Broad, M Potts, J Tongue, J Leach Fall of wickets: 1-109 (Crawley) Bowling: Adair 7-1-59-0 (1w); Hume 8-0-29-0; Hand 7-1-42-1; Campher 3-0-17-0 (1nb) Match position: England are 20 runs behind with nine first-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Paul Wilson (AUS) tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS) Note: Match scheduled for maximum four days

Related Topics

Tongue Ireland Kumar Dharmasena TV All P

Recent Stories

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

3 minutes ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

11 minutes ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

11 minutes ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

11 minutes ago
 Governor for taking action against illegal connect ..

Governor for taking action against illegal connection, compressors to ensure gas ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia 'thwarts' attack on border as three killed ..

Russia 'thwarts' attack on border as three killed in Kyiv

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.