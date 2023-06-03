England v Ireland one-off Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the third day of a one-off Test between England and Ireland at Lord's on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Completed scoreboard on the third day of a one-off Test between England and Ireland at Lord's on Saturday: Ireland 1st Innings 172 (S Broad 5-51, J Leach 3-35) England 1st Innings 524-4 dec (O Pope 205, B Duckett 182, Z Crawley 56, J Root 56) Ireland 2nd Innings (overnight: 97-3) P.

Moor lbw b Tongue 11 J. McCollum ret hurt 12 A. Balbirnie c Bairstow b Tongue 2 H. Tector c Brook b Tongue 51 P. Stirling c Bairstow b Tongue 15 L. Tucker b Leach 44 C. Campher c Stokes b Root 19 A.

McBrine not out 86 M. Adair c Bairstow b Potts 88 F. Hand c Crawley b Tongue 7 G. Hume b Broad 14 Extras (lb8, nb5) 13 Total (all out, 86.2 overs, 395 mins) 362 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Moor), 2-18 (Balbirnie), 3-63 (Stirling), 4-126 (Tucker), 5-162 (Tector), 6-162 (Campher), 7-325 (Adair), 8-340 (Hand), 9-362 (Hume) Bowling: Broad 14.

2-62-1 (3nb); Potts 21-3-77-1; Tongue 21-2-66-5 (1nb) Leach 20-4-90-1 (1nb); Root 10-0-59-1 England 2nd Innings (target 11) Z.

Crawley not out 12 B. Duckett not out 0 Extras 0 Total (0 wkts, 0.4 overs, 2 mins) 12 Did not bat: O Pope, J Root, H Brook, B Stokes, J Bairstow, S Broad, M Potts, J Tongue, J Leach Bowling: Adair 0.4-0-12-0 result: England won by 10 wickets Player of the match: Ollie Pope (ENG) Toss: England Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Paul Wilson (AUS) tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS) Note: Match scheduled for maximum four days