England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on Thursday: England 1st Innings R.

Burns c Latham b Boult 81 D. Sibley c Blundell b Henry 35 Z. Crawley c Mitchell b Wagner 0 J. Root c Blundell b Henry 4 O. Pope c Blundell b Patel 19 D. Lawrence not out 67 J. Bracey c Mitchell b Boult 0 O.

Stone lbw b Patel 20 M.

Wood not out 16 Extras (b5, lb8, nb2, w1) 16 Total (7 wkts, 90 overs, 385 mins) 258 To bat: S Broad, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Sibley), 2-73 (Crawley), 3-85 (Root), 4-127 (Pope), 5-169 (Burns), 6-175 (Bracey), 7-222 (Stone) Bowling: Boult 23-4-60-2; Henry 22-5-66-2 (2nb, 1w); Wagner 20-6-62-1; Mitchell 11-2-23-0; Patel 14-4-34-2 New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wkt), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)