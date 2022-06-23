England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Thursday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Thursday: New Zealand 1st Innings T.

Latham c Root b Broad 0 W. Young lbw b Leach 20 K. Williamson c Foakes b Broad 31 D. Conway b Overton 26 H. Nicholls c Lees b Leach 19 D. Mitchell not out 78 T.

Blundell not out 45 Extras (b4, lb2) 6 Total (5 wkts, 90 overs, 377 mins) 225 To bat: M Bracewell, T Southee, N Wagner, T Boult Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Latham), 2-35 (Young), 3-62 (Williamson), 4-83 (Conway), 5-123 (Nicholls) Bowling: Broad 17-5-45-2; Potts 20-7-28-0; Overton 16-2-41-1; Leach 30-8-75-2; Root 7-0-30-0 England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)