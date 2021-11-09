England v New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final factfile

Factfile on Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Factfile on Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi: England Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler - 240 Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Adil Rashid - 8 Path to semi-final bt West Indies by 6 wickets bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets bt Australia by 8 wickets bt Sri Lanka by 26 runs lost to South Africa by 10 runs New Zealand Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Martin Guptill - 176 Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Trent Boult - 11 Path to semi-final lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets bt India by 8 wickets bt Scotland by 16 runs bt Namibia by 52 runs bt Afghanistan by 8 wickets T20s head-to-head: England wins: 13 (includes one win on super over after tie) New Zealand wins: 7 No result: 1 First T20 International meeting Durban, September 18, 2007 -- New Zealand won the first T20 International between the two sides at the inaugural World Cup in South Africa.

New Zealand were restricted to 164-9 afte being 40-4 at one stage before Scott Styris (42) and Craig McMillan (57) went on a six-hitting blitz.

England looked on course for the win when opening pair Darren Maddy and Vikram Solanki put on 64 for the first wicket.

Maddy made 50 off 31 balls after pulling off a direct-hit run-out and taking two wickets in the field but he became the first of three run-out victims as the England challenge subsided.

Needing 20 to win off the last two overs, England's hopes crashed when Owais Shah was run out after he and Luke Wright had put on 42 for the sixth wicket.

Dimitri Mascarenhas was caught at deep cover off the next ball from Shane bond and Wright followed in the same way three balls later.

"We were one good innings, one partnership away from winning," said England captain Paul Collingwood whose day got even worse when he had to apologise for visiting a strip club in Cape Town earlier in the tournament on the eve of a game against South Africa.

Last T20 International meeting Auckland, November 10, 2019 -- In scenes reminiscent of the 50-over World Cup final four months earlier, it took a super over to separate the two sides in their Twenty20 series with England coming out on top in Auckland.

In the deciding fifth match, reduced to 11 overs per side because of rain, a four by Chris Jordan off the last ball of the England innings tied the scores at 146 apiece.

Jonny Bairstow (eight) and Eoin Morgan (nine) posted 17 for England in the super over. New Zealand fell nine runs short, losing one wicket for eight runs.

New Zealand's 146 was set up by Martin Guptill (50) and Colin Munro (46). England lost three early wickets before Bairstow (47) and Sam Curran (24) brought them back into the game with a 61-run partnership off 24 balls.