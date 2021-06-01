UrduPoint.com
England V New Zealand Teams

Muhammad Rameez 20 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:00 AM

England v New Zealand teams

London, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Probable teams and officials for the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's starting on Wednesday: England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wkt), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wkt), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard IllingworthMatch referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

