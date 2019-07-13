UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England V New Zealand: Three Key World Cup Battles

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

England v New Zealand: Three key World Cup battles

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Hosts England face New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday, with both nations seeking their first win in cricket's showpiece event.

Eoin Morgan's England humbled holders Australia to reach their first final since 1992 while the Black Caps finished as runners-up in 2015.

AFP Sport looks at three key battles in the match: Morgan v Williamson - Eyeing history Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson both have the chance to become national heroes by leading their teams to World Cup glory for the first time.

England have enjoyed a dramatic revival in fortunes since their limp first-round exit in 2015 with Morgan at the helm, infusing his side with a fearless approach.

The 32-year-old batsman, who scored an unbeaten 45 in the hosts' humbling of Australia on Thursday, has urged his side to seize their moment.

"I think Sunday's not a day to shy away from, it's a day to look forward to," he said.

Williamson, whose team lost heavily to England in the group stage, tried to keep his players calm after New Zealand's stunning victory over India in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

"Anybody can beat anybody," he said. "It's important that feet are on the ground and we look forward to that challenge." With two centuries and two fifties in his eight innings, Williamson has led by example with his elegant batting and sharp reading of the game.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said Williamson's "captaincy and composure" played a key part in the victory over India.

Roy v Guptill - Opening gambit Jason Roy set the tone as England tore into the Australian bowling with relish on Thursday, dominating an opening stand of 124 with in-form partner Jonny Bairstow.

Roy, who has been involved in four successive century partnerships with Bairstow, missed three group games due to a hamstring injury.

England have won all three of their matches comfortably since his return to the side and he averages an impressive 71 at the tournament.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has struggled badly in England and Wales, eking out just 167 runs in nine innings, a sharp contrast from 2015, when he finished as the top runscorer in the tournament, hitting an unbeaten 237 against the West Indies.

He has proved his prowess in the field, hitting the stumps with a direct throw to run out India's MS Dhoni in the semi-final but New Zealand desperately need his runs at the top of the order on Sunday.

Henry v Woakes - First blood Matt Henry destroyed India's illustrious top order in a ferocious opening spell of fast bowling on Wednesday and a repeat performance would set New Zealand on the way to their first World Cup triumph.

His figures of 3-37 included the key wicket of Rohit Sharma and, sharing the new ball with senior partner Trent Boult, the paceman has now claimed 13 wickets in eight games.

Chris Woakes was England's star performer at Edgbaston as he dismantled the Australia top-order including taking the big wicket of David Warner to return figures of 3-20.

He has combined with Jofra Archer to give the England pace attack a sharper edge, with the new-ball pair claiming a combined 32 wickets together in 10 matches.

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack Century World Australia David Reading Wales New Zealand MS Dhoni Sunday 2015 National University Event All From Top Blood Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Palestinian child shot in head during West Bank cl ..

9 hours ago

Members of Muslim Brotherhood terrorist cell nabbe ..

9 hours ago

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

9 hours ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

9 hours ago

Workshop on procurement process held at the Univer ..

9 hours ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.