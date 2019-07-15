UrduPoint.com
England V New Zealand World Cup Final Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Final scoreboard from the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday: New Zealand M. Guptill lbw b Woakes 19 H.

Nicholls b Plunkett 55 K. Williamson c Buttler b Plunkett 30 R. Taylor lbw b Wood 15 T. Latham c sub (Vince) b Woakes 47 J. Neesham c Root b Plunkett 19 C. De Grandhomme c sub (Vince) b Woakes 16 M.

Santner not out 5 M. Henry b Archer 4 T. Boult not out 1 Extras (lb12, nb1, w17) 30 Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 241 Did not bat: L. Ferguson Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Guptill), 2-103 (Williamson), 3-118 (Nicholls), 4-141 (Taylor), 5-173 (Neesham), 6-219 (Grandhomme), 7-232 (Latham), 8-240 (Henry) Bowling: Woakes 9-0-37-3 (w4, nb1), Archer 10-0-42-1 (w5), Plunkett 10-0-42-3, Woods 10-1-49-1 (w2), Rashid 8-0-39-0, Stokes 3-0-20-0 (w2) England (target 242) J.

Roy c Latham b Henry 17 J. Bairstow b Ferguson 36 J. Root c Latham b de Grandhomme 7 E. Morgan c Ferguson b Neesham 9 B. Stokes not out 84 J. Buttler c sub (Southee) b Ferguson 59 C.

Woakes c Latham b Ferguson 2 L.

Plunkett c Boult b Neesham 10 J. Archer b Neesham 0 A. Rashid run out (Santner/Boult) 0 M. Wood run out (Neesham/Boult) 0 Extras (b2, lb3, w12) 17 Total (all out, 50 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Roy), 2-59 (Root), 3-71 (Bairstow), 4-86 (Morgan), 5-196 (Buttler), 6-203 (Woakes), 7-220 (Plunkett), 8-227 (Archer), 9-240 (Rashid), 10-241 (Wood) Bowling: Boult 10-0-67-0 (w2), Henry 10-2-40-1, Grandhomme 10-2-25-1 (w1), Ferguson 10-0-50-3 (w3), Neesham 7-0-43-3 (w1), Santner 3-0-11-0 (w1) Super Over England Ben Stokes not out 8 Jos Buttler not out 7 Total: (1.0 overs) 15-0 Bowling: Boult 1-0-15-0 New Zealand J.

Neesham not out 13 M. Guptill run out (Roy/Buttler) 1 Extras (w1) 1 Total: (1.0 overs) 15-1 Bowling: Archer 1-0-15-0 (w1) result: England win in Super Over Man of the match: Ben Stokes Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

