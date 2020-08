England v Pakistan 1st T20 scoreboard

Completed scoreboard after rain ended the first Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom,

Bairstow c and b Imad 2 T. Banton c Wasim b Shadab 71 D. Malan run out (Hafeez/Shadab) 23 E. Morgan lbw b Iftikhar 14 Moeen Ali c Rizwan b Shadab 8 S. Billings not out 3 L. Gregory st Rizwan b Imad 2 C.

Jordan not out 2 Extras (lb4, w2) 6 Total (6 wkts, 16.1 overs) 131 Did not bat: T Curran, A Rashid, Saqib Mahmood Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Bairstow), 2-74 (Malan), 3-109 (Banton), 4-118 (Morgan), 5-120 (Moeen), 6-123 (Gregory) Bowling: Imad 4-0-31-2; Afridi 2-0-10-0; Amir 2.

1-0-14-0 (1w); Rauf 3-0-32-0 (1w); Shadab 4-0-33-2; Iftikhar 1-0-7-1 Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Result: No result (rain) Series: Three-match series level at 0-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Mike Burns (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG) TV umpire: Martin Saggers (ENG) Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG) Remaining FixturesSep 06: 2nd T20, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (1315 GMT)Sep 08: 3rd T20, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (1700 GMT)