England v Pakistan 1st T20 scoreboard

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the first Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Friday: Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan c Bairstow b Gregory 63 Babar Azam c Bairstow b Willey 85 Sohaib Maqsood c Willey b Curran 19 Fakhar Zaman c Roy b Mahmood 26 Mohammad Hafeez b Curran 24 Azam Khan not out 5 Imad Wasim run out (Roy/Bairstow) 3 Extras (lb4, w3) 7 Total (6 wkts, 20 overs) 232 Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain Fall of wickets: 1-150 (Rizwan), 2-169 (Maqsood), 3-175 (Azam), 4-221 (Hafeez), 5-221 (Zaman), 6-232 (Wasim) Bowling: Willey 4-0-39-1 (2w); Mahmood 4-0-46-1 (1w); Curran 4-0-47-2; Gregory 2-0-25-1; Parkinson 4-0-47-0; Livingstone 2-0-24-0 England D.

Malan c and b Afridi 1 J. Roy c Azam b Khan 32 J. Bairstow c Wasim b Afridi 11 Moeen Ali c Rauf b Hasnain 1 L.

Livingstone c Afridi b Khan 103 E. Morgan c Rauf b Wasim 16 L. Gregory c Afridi b Khan 10 D.

Willey c Khan b Rauf 16 T. Curran run out (Khan) 1 S. Mahmood not out 0 M. Parkinson b Afridi 0 Extras (lb1, w9) 10 Total (all out, 19.2 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Malan), 2-42 (Bairstow), 3-48 (Moeen), 4-82 (Roy), 5-133 (Morgan), 6-177 (Gregory), 7-183 (Livingstone), 8-191 (Curran), 9-201 (Willey), 10-201 (Parkinson) Bowling: Wasim 4-0-46-1; Afridi 3.2-0-30-3 (1w); Hasnain 4-0-28-1 (1w); Rauf 4-0-44-1 (1w); Khan 4-0-52-3 (2w) result: Pakistan won by 31 runs Player of the match: Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) Series: Pakistan lead three-match series 1-0 Toss: England Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG) tv umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG) Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG) Remaining FixturesJul 18: 2nd T20, Headingley, Leeds, (1330 GMT)Jul 20: 3rd T20, Old Trafford, Manchester (1730 GMT).