England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):Scoreboard after bad light forced an early close on the first day of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday: Pakistan 1st Innings Shan Masood not out 46 Abid Ali b Archer 16 Azhar Ali lbw b Woakes 0 Babar Azam not out 69 Extras (b1, lb6, nb1) 8 Total (2 wkts, 49 overs, 206 mins) 139 To bat: Asad Shafiq, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah Fall of wickets: 1-36 (Abid), 2-43 (Azhar) Bowling: Anderson 8-2-32-0 (1nb); Broad 11-4-24-0; Woakes 8-2-14-1; Archer 10-3-23-1; Bess 9-1-30-0; Root 3-0-9-0; England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) TOTAL