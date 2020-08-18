UrduPoint.com
England V Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:02 AM

England v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Monday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Monday: Pakistan 1st Innings 236 (Mohammad Rizwan 72, Abid Ali 60; S Broad 4-56, J Anderson 3-60) England 1st Innings (overnight: 7-1) R.

Burns c Shafiq b Afridi 0 D. Sibley c Rizwan b Abbas 32 Z. Crawley lbw b Abbas 53 J. Root not out 9 O. Pope lbw b Yasir Shah 9 J. Buttler not out 0 Extras (lb3, nb3, w1) 7 Total (4 wkts dec, 43.1 overs, 194 mins) 110 Did not bat: C Woakes, S Curran, D Bess, S Broad, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Burns), 2-91 (Crawley), 3-92 (Sibley), 4-105 (Pope) Bowling: Afridi 10-3-25-1 (1nb, 1w); Abbas 14-5-28-2 (1nb); Naseem 5-0-10-0 (1nb); Yasir 11-2-30-1; Masood 3-0-14-0; Azhar 0.

1-0-0-0 Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah Result: Match drawn Man-of-the-match: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) Series: England lead three-match series 1-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining Fixture: Aug 21-25: 3rd Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton Previous ResultAug 05-08: 1st Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: England won by three wickets

