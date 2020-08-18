England v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Monday

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Monday: Pakistan 1st Innings 236 (Mohammad Rizwan 72, Abid Ali 60; S Broad 4-56, J Anderson 3-60) England 1st Innings (overnight: 7-1) R.

Burns c Shafiq b Afridi 0 D. Sibley c Rizwan b Abbas 32 Z. Crawley lbw b Abbas 53 J. Root not out 9 O. Pope lbw b Yasir Shah 9 J. Buttler not out 0 Extras (lb3, nb3, w1) 7 Total (4 wkts dec, 43.1 overs, 194 mins) 110 Did not bat: C Woakes, S Curran, D Bess, S Broad, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Burns), 2-91 (Crawley), 3-92 (Sibley), 4-105 (Pope) Bowling: Afridi 10-3-25-1 (1nb, 1w); Abbas 14-5-28-2 (1nb); Naseem 5-0-10-0 (1nb); Yasir 11-2-30-1; Masood 3-0-14-0; Azhar 0.

1-0-0-0 Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah Result: Match drawn Man-of-the-match: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) Series: England lead three-match series 1-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining Fixture: Aug 21-25: 3rd Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton Previous ResultAug 05-08: 1st Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: England won by three wickets