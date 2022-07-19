UrduPoint.com

England V South Africa 1st ODI Score

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 19, 2022 | 10:08 PM

England v South Africa 1st ODI score

Brief score from the first innings of the first one-day international between England and South Africa on Tuesday

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the first one-day international between England and South Africa on Tuesday: At Chester-le-StreetSouth Africa 333-5, 50 overs (R van der Dussen 133, A Markram 77, J Malan 57; L Livingstone 2-29) v England

Related Topics

Africa Van Livingstone South Africa From

Recent Stories

Britons desperate to cool off as mercury hits hist ..

Britons desperate to cool off as mercury hits historic 40C

21 seconds ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

23 seconds ago
 Van der Dussen ton leads South Africa to 333-5 in ..

Van der Dussen ton leads South Africa to 333-5 in Stokes's farewell ODI

25 seconds ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results

26 seconds ago
 Turkish court says Erdogan had right to annul wome ..

Turkish court says Erdogan had right to annul women's treaty

4 minutes ago
 KP govt enacting legalisation for protection of ch ..

KP govt enacting legalisation for protection of children: Shaukat Yousafzai

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.