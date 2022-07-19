England v South Africa 1st ODI score

Brief score from the first innings of the first one-day international between England and South Africa on Tuesday

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the first one-day international between England and South Africa on Tuesday: At Chester-le-StreetSouth Africa 333-5, 50 overs (R van der Dussen 133, A Markram 77, J Malan 57; L Livingstone 2-29) v England