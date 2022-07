Brief score from the first innings of the first Twenty20 international between England and South Africa on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the first Twenty20 international between England and South Africa on Wednesday: At Bristol:England 234-6, 20 overs (J Bairstow 90, Moeen Ali 52; L Ngidi 5-39) v South Africa