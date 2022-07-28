UrduPoint.com

England V South Africa 1st T20 Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 28, 2022 | 09:10 AM

England v South Africa 1st T20 scores

Bristol, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between England and South Africa on Wednesday: At Bristol: England 234-6, 20 overs (J Bairstow 90, Moeen Ali 52; L Ngidi 5-39) v South Africa 193-8, 20 overs (T Stubbs 72, R Hendricks 57; R Gleeson 3-51, A Rashid 2-17, R Topley 2-29) result: England won by 41 runsSeries: England lead three-match series 1-0.

Related Topics

Rashid Bristol Lead South Africa From

Recent Stories

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron ..

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron visit: source

8 hours ago
 Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rat ..

Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rate hike

8 hours ago
 India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Umag ATP results

Tennis: Umag ATP results

8 hours ago
 PML-N to take right decisions for winning general ..

PML-N to take right decisions for winning general elections: Rana Sanaullah

8 hours ago
 Inayat Ullah Lak assumes charge as secretary Punja ..

Inayat Ullah Lak assumes charge as secretary Punjab Assembly

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.