England v South Africa 1st T20 scores

Bristol, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between England and South Africa on Wednesday: At Bristol: England 234-6, 20 overs (J Bairstow 90, Moeen Ali 52; L Ngidi 5-39) v South Africa 193-8, 20 overs (T Stubbs 72, R Hendricks 57; R Gleeson 3-51, A Rashid 2-17, R Topley 2-29) result: England won by 41 runsSeries: England lead three-match series 1-0.