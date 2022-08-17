England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after rain forced an early close to the first day of the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord's on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after rain forced an early close to the first day of the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord's on Wednesday: England 1st Innings A.

Lees c Verreynne b Rabada 5 Z. Crawley c Markram b Rabada 9 O. Pope not out 61 J. Root lbw b Jansen 8 J. Bairstow b Nortje 0 B. Stokes c Petersen b Nortje 20 B. Foakes b Nortje 6 S.

Broad not out 0 Extras (lb7) 7 Total (6 wkts, 32 overs, 149 mins) 116 To bat: M Potts, J Leach, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Lees), 2-25 (Crawley), 3-42 (Root), 4-55 (Bairstow), 5-100 (Stokes), 6-116 (Foakes) Bowling: Rabada 12-1-36-2; Ngidi 5-1-12-0; Jansen 6-1-18-1; Nortje 9-1-43-3 South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi Toss: South Africa Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)