UrduPoint.com

England V South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published August 17, 2022 | 09:23 PM

England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after rain forced an early close to the first day of the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord's on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after rain forced an early close to the first day of the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord's on Wednesday: England 1st Innings A.

Lees c Verreynne b Rabada 5 Z. Crawley c Markram b Rabada 9 O. Pope not out 61 J. Root lbw b Jansen 8 J. Bairstow b Nortje 0 B. Stokes c Petersen b Nortje 20 B. Foakes b Nortje 6 S.

Broad not out 0 Extras (lb7) 7 Total (6 wkts, 32 overs, 149 mins) 116 To bat: M Potts, J Leach, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Lees), 2-25 (Crawley), 3-42 (Root), 4-55 (Bairstow), 5-100 (Stokes), 6-116 (Foakes) Bowling: Rabada 12-1-36-2; Ngidi 5-1-12-0; Jansen 6-1-18-1; Nortje 9-1-43-3 South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi Toss: South Africa Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Van Anderson South Africa Keshav Maharaj Richard Illingworth Chris Gaffaney Ranjan Madugalle TV

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Troops Open Massive Fire on Energodar - ..

Ukrainian Troops Open Massive Fire on Energodar - Authorities

3 minutes ago
 AJK Commerce Minister sacked from office

AJK Commerce Minister sacked from office

3 minutes ago
 Minister reviews working, system, projects of PMTA ..

Minister reviews working, system, projects of PMTA

3 minutes ago
 Flood hit Balochistan awaits help from philanthrop ..

Flood hit Balochistan awaits help from philanthropists, NGOs

3 minutes ago
 All govt events in AJK start with recitation of th ..

All govt events in AJK start with recitation of the Holy Quran verses, Darood Sh ..

7 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.