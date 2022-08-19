England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord's on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord's on Thursday: England 1st Innings (overnight: 116-6) A.

Lees c Verreynne b Rabada 5 Z. Crawley c Markram b Rabada 9 O. Pope b Rabada 73 J. Root lbw b Jansen 8 J. Bairstow b Nortje 0 B. Stokes c Petersen b Nortje 20 B. Foakes b Nortje 6 S. Broad c Elgar b Rabada 15 M.

Potts not out 6 J. Leach b Jansen 15 J. Anderson b Rabada 0 Extras (b1, lb7) 8 Total (all out, 45 overs, 206 mins) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Lees), 2-25 (Crawley), 3-42 (Root), 4-55 (Bairstow), 5-100 (Stokes), 6-116 (Foakes), 7-134 (Pope), 8-145 (Broad), 9-164 (Leach), 10-165 (Anderson) Bowling: Rabada 19-3-52-5; Ngidi 5-1-12-0; Jansen 8-1-30-2; Nortje 13-2-63-3 South Africa 1st Innings D.

Elgar b Anderson 47 S.

Erwee c Foakes b Stokes 73 K. Petersen c Bairstow b Potts 24 A. Markram c Foakes b Leach 16 R. van der Dussen lbw b Stokes 19 M. Jansen not out 41 K. Verreynne c Foakes b Broad 11 K.

Maharaj c Potts b Stokes 41 K. Rabada not out 3 Extras (lb10, nb3, w1) 14 Total (7 wkts, 77 overs, 350 mins) 289 To bat: A Nortje, L Ngidi Fall of wickets: 1-85 (Elgar), 2-138 (Petersen), 3-160 (Markram), 4-187 (Erwee), 5-192 (Van der Dussen), 6-210 (Verreynne), 7-282 (Maharaj) Bowling: Anderson 18-3-51-1; Broad 17-2-66-1 (1nb); Potts 16-1-67-1 (1w); Stokes 12-3-53-3 (1nb); Leach 14-3-42-1 (1nb) Match position: South Africa lead by 124 runs with three first-innings wickets standing Toss: South Africa Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)