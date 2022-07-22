England v South Africa 2nd ODI score

Brief score from the first innings of the second-one-day international between England and South Africa on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the second-one-day international between England and South Africa on Friday: At Old Trafford: England 201, 28.1 overs (L Livingstone 38, S Curran 35; D Pretorius 4-36, T Shamsi 2-39, A Nortje 2-53) v South Africa Note: Match reduced by rain to 29 overs per side