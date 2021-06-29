UrduPoint.com
England V Sri Lanka 1st ODI Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:29 PM

England v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scoreboard

First-innings scoreboard in the first one-day international between England and Sri Lanka at the Riverside on Tuesday

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :First-innings scoreboard in the first one-day international between England and Sri Lanka at the Riverside on Tuesday: Sri Lanka P.

Nissanka c Moeen b Woakes 5 K. Perera c Billings b Willey 73 C. Asalenka c Root b Willey 0 D. Shanaka c Bairstow b Woakes 1 W. Hasaranga c Livingstone b Woakes 54 D. Lakshan c Root b Woakes 2 R.

Mendis lbw b Moeen 1 C. Karunaratne not out 19 B. Fernando c Moeen b Willey 2 D. Chameera run out (Billings/Curran) 7 P. Jayawickrama run out (Billings) 4 Extras (lb9, nb1, w7) 17 Total (all out, 42.3 overs) 185 Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Nissanka), 2-24 (Asalanka), 3-46 (Shanaka), 4-145 (Hasaranga), 5-149 (Lakshan), 6-152 (Mendis), 7-152 (Perera), 8-160 (Fernando), 9-170 (Chameera), 10-185 (Jayawickrama) Bowling: Woakes 10-5-18-4 (2w); Willey 10-1-44-3 (2w); Wood 7-0-19-0 (1w); Curran 7.

3-0-45-0 (1nb, 1w); Rashid 6-0-45-0 (1w); Moeen 2-0-5-1; England: Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Toss: England Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Tim Robinson (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

