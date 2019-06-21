England v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

Completed scoreboard from the England v Sri Lanka World Cup match in Leeds on Friday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Completed scoreboard from the England v Sri Lanka World Cup match in Leeds on Friday: Sri Lanka D. Karunaratne c Buttler b Archer 1 K.

Perera c Ali b Woakes 2 A. Fernando c Rashid b Wood 49 K. Mendis c Morgan b Rashid 46 A. Mathews not out 85 J. Mendis c and b Rashid 0 D. De Silva c Root b Archer 29 T. Perera c Rashid b Archer 2 I.

Udana c Root b Wood 6 L. Malinga b Wood 1 N. Pradeep not out 1 Extras (lb4, w6) 10 Total (nine wickets, 50 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Karunaratne), 2-3 (K.Perera), 3-62 (Fernando), 4-133 (K.

Mendis), 5-133 (J. Mendis), 6-190 (De Silva), 7-200 (T. Perera), 8-209 (Udana), 9-220 (Malinga) Bowling: Woakes 5-0-22-1, Archer 10-2-52-3 (2w), Wood 8-0-40-3 (1w), Stokes 5-0-16-0, Ali 10-0-40-0 (3w), Rashid 10-0-45-2, Root 2-0-13-0 England J.

Vince c K Mendis b Malinga 14 J. Bairstow lbw b Malinga 0 J. Root c K Perera b Malinga 57 E. Morgan c and b Udana 21 B. Stokes not out 82 J. Buttler lbw b Malinga 10 M. Ali c Udana b De Silva 16 C.

Woakes c K Perera b De Silva 2 A. Rashid c K Perera b De Silva 1 J. Archer c T Perera b Udana 3 M. Wood c K Perera b Pradeep 0 Extras (lb1, w5) 6 Total (all out, 47 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Bairstow), 2-26 (Vince), 3-73 (Morgan), 4-127 (Root), 5-144 (Buttler), 6-170 (Ali), 7-176 (Woakes), 8-178 (Rashid), 9-186 (Archer), 10-212 (Wood) Bowling: Malinga 10-1-43-4 (2w), Pradeep 10-1-38-1 (2w), De Silva 8-0-32-3, T.Perera 8-0-34-0, Udana 8-0-41-2, J.Mendis 3-0-23-0 result: Sri Lanka won by 20 runs Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Marais Erasmus (RSA) tv umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)