UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England V Sri Lanka World Cup Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:38 PM

England v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

Completed scoreboard from the England v Sri Lanka World Cup match in Leeds on Friday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Completed scoreboard from the England v Sri Lanka World Cup match in Leeds on Friday: Sri Lanka D. Karunaratne c Buttler b Archer 1 K.

Perera c Ali b Woakes 2 A. Fernando c Rashid b Wood 49 K. Mendis c Morgan b Rashid 46 A. Mathews not out 85 J. Mendis c and b Rashid 0 D. De Silva c Root b Archer 29 T. Perera c Rashid b Archer 2 I.

Udana c Root b Wood 6 L. Malinga b Wood 1 N. Pradeep not out 1 Extras (lb4, w6) 10 Total (nine wickets, 50 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Karunaratne), 2-3 (K.Perera), 3-62 (Fernando), 4-133 (K.

Mendis), 5-133 (J. Mendis), 6-190 (De Silva), 7-200 (T. Perera), 8-209 (Udana), 9-220 (Malinga) Bowling: Woakes 5-0-22-1, Archer 10-2-52-3 (2w), Wood 8-0-40-3 (1w), Stokes 5-0-16-0, Ali 10-0-40-0 (3w), Rashid 10-0-45-2, Root 2-0-13-0 England J.

Vince c K Mendis b Malinga 14 J. Bairstow lbw b Malinga 0 J. Root c K Perera b Malinga 57 E. Morgan c and b Udana 21 B. Stokes not out 82 J. Buttler lbw b Malinga 10 M. Ali c Udana b De Silva 16 C.

Woakes c K Perera b De Silva 2 A. Rashid c K Perera b De Silva 1 J. Archer c T Perera b Udana 3 M. Wood c K Perera b Pradeep 0 Extras (lb1, w5) 6 Total (all out, 47 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Bairstow), 2-26 (Vince), 3-73 (Morgan), 4-127 (Root), 5-144 (Buttler), 6-170 (Ali), 7-176 (Woakes), 8-178 (Rashid), 9-186 (Archer), 10-212 (Wood) Bowling: Malinga 10-1-43-4 (2w), Pradeep 10-1-38-1 (2w), De Silva 8-0-32-3, T.Perera 8-0-34-0, Udana 8-0-41-2, J.Mendis 3-0-23-0 result: Sri Lanka won by 20 runs Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Marais Erasmus (RSA) tv umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)afp

Related Topics

World Sri Lanka Rashid Leeds Marais Erasmus TV All From

Recent Stories

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

59 seconds ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

1 minute ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

1 minute ago

CAA chief issues directives for stoppage of plasti ..

1 minute ago

Cricket: World Cup table

6 minutes ago

Malinga stars as Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.