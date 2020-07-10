England v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Thursday

Burns lbw b Gabriel 30 D. Sibley b Gabriel 0 J. Denly b Gabriel 18 Z. Crawley lbw b Holder 10 B. Stokes c Dowrich b Holder 43 O. Pope c Dowrich b Holder 12 J. Buttler c Dowrich b Holder 35 D. Bess not out 31 J.

Archer lbw b Holder 0 M. Wood c Hope b Holder 5 J. Anderson b Gabriel 10 Extras (lb6, nb2, w2) 10 Total (all out, 67.3 overs, 258 mins) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Sibley), 2-48 (Denly), 3-51 (Burns), 4-71 (Crawley), 5-87 (Pope), 6-154 (Stokes), 7-157 (Buttler), 8-157 (Archer), 9-174 (Wood), 10-204 (Anderson) Bowling: Roach 19-6-41-0; Gabriel 15.

3-3-62-4 (1nb, 1w); Joseph 13-4-53-0 (1w); Holder 20-6-42-6 (1nb) West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (capt), Shane Dowrich (wkt), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)