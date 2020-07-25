England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the third Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday

Burns c Cornwall b Chase 57 D. Sibley lbw b Roach 0 J. Root run out (Chase) 17 B. Stokes b Roach 20 O. Pope not out 91 J. Buttler not out 56 Extras (b12, lb3, nb2) 17 Total (4 wkts, 85.4 overs, 372 mins) 258 To bat: C Woakes, D Bess, J Archer, S Broad, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Sibley), 2-47 (Root), 3-92 (Stokes), 4-131 (Burns) Bowling: Roach 18.

4-2-56-2; Gabriel 18-4-47-0 (1nb); Holder 20-5-45-0 (1nb); Cornwall 21-4-71-0; Chase 8-2-24-1; West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (capt), Shane Dowrich (wkt), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel Toss: West Indies Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)