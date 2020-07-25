UrduPoint.com
England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the third Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the third Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday: England 1st Innings R.

Burns c Cornwall b Chase 57 D. Sibley lbw b Roach 0 J. Root run out (Chase) 17 B. Stokes b Roach 20 O. Pope not out 91 J. Buttler not out 56 Extras (b12, lb3, nb2) 17 Total (4 wkts, 85.4 overs, 372 mins) 258 To bat: C Woakes, D Bess, J Archer, S Broad, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Sibley), 2-47 (Root), 3-92 (Stokes), 4-131 (Burns) Bowling: Roach 18.

4-2-56-2; Gabriel 18-4-47-0 (1nb); Holder 20-5-45-0 (1nb); Cornwall 21-4-71-0; Chase 8-2-24-1; West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (capt), Shane Dowrich (wkt), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel Toss: West Indies Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

