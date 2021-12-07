UrduPoint.com

England Veteran Anderson Out Of First Ashes Test: ECB

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:12 PM

England veteran Anderson out of first Ashes Test: ECB

Veteran pace spearhead Jimmy Anderson was Tuesday left out of England's 12-man squad for the opening Ashes Test against Australia, while Haseeb Hameed won the race to open the innings ahead of Zak Crawley

Brisbane, Australia, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Veteran pace spearhead Jimmy Anderson was Tuesday left out of England's 12-man squad for the opening Ashes Test against Australia, while Haseeb Hameed won the race to open the innings ahead of Zak Crawley.

The 39-year-old Anderson, Test cricket's most prolific fast bowler with 632 wickets, reportedly has a minor calf problem, although England did not give a reason for his omission.

England 12-man squad for first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Wednesday: Joe Root (capt), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

