England Vs. South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39 ENG Vs SA Live Updates

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39 England Vs. South Africa - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 39th match of this tournament between England and South Africa. The match happens in Sharjah Cricket Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 6th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as South Africa has to win this match to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1, and it is the last match of both teams in Super 12s. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing, and there is a lot of pressure on South Africa today.

Besides England and South Africa, Australia, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of top teams in Group 1 as the situation of the points table is intense now.

Past Records of England Vs. South Africa Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. England and South Africa faced each other in 22 T20 International matches. England won 11, and South Africa won 9 matches.

As per this parameter, England is the favorite to win the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of England in T20 WC

England had played 32 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 32 matches. Also, it won all 4 of its Super 12s matches in this tournament against the West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will also perform well in the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, as it has already qualified for the semifinals from Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of South Africa in T20 WC

South Africa had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 18 out of these 30 matches. Besides, it lost its first game of Super 12s against Australia and won the next ones against West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the past games and perform well in the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure more chances to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1 of Super 12s.

England Vs. South Africa in ICC T20 Rankings

England has a better position than South Africa in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel England is the favorite to win the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does England Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The England T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 1st position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 31 matches. They currently have 8655 points and a rating of 279.

Where does South Africa Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

South Africa T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 5th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the South Africa Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 33 matches. They currently have 8244 points and a rating of 250.

England Vs. South Africa Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, England has a 48.38 win percentage. In contrast, South Africa has a 60.00 win percentage. As per this parameter, South Africa is the favorite to win the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

England Vs. South Africa, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, England was the World Champion in 2010, runner up in 2016. In contrast, South Africa was the semifinalist in 2009 and 2014. However, there are no chances for South Africa to qualify for the semifinals if they lose this match and Australia wins against West Indies. If Australia and South Africa both lose their matches today, the 2nd qualifier of semifinals from Group 1 will be on the base of their NRR. Besides, England has already qualified for the semifinals.

Besides all, as per this parameter, England is the favorite to win the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

England Vs. South Africa Position in Group 1 Points Table

England is currently at the 1st position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played four matches before, winning against Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and West Indies. They currently have 8 points and a Net Run Rate of +3.183. Besides, England has already qualified for the semifinals.

South Africa is currently at the 3rd position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They played four matches before, winning against Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and losing against Australia. They currently have 6 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.742. If South Africa wins this match, it will have a better chance to qualify for the semifinals.

T20 WC 2021 Match 39 England Vs. South Africa Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both England and South Africa.

Playing 11 of England

The playing 11 of England in T20 World Cup 2021 39th match will be among the following players.

Eoin Morgan (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Jonathan Bairstow (Wicketkeeper)

Sam Billings (Wicketkeeper)

Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Curran

Chris Jordan

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Tymal Mills

Adil Rashid

Jason Roy

David Willey

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Liam Dawson

James Vince

Reece Topley

Playing 11 of South Africa

Playing 11 of South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2021 39th match will be the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Keshav Maharaj

Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper)

Bjorn Fortuin

Reeza Hendricks

Heinrich Klaasen

Aiden Markram

David Miller

W Mulder

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Dwaine Pretorius

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

George Linde

Andile Phehlukwayo

Lizaad Williams

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 England Vs. South Africa Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, position in Group 1, head-to-head history, and performance in past T20 World Cups, England is the favorite team to win the 39th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, as per the win percentage in T20 World Cups, South Africa is the favorite team to win the 39th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans hope both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both England and South Africa. We predict England will have more chances to win the 39th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both England and South Africa.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 39 England Vs. South Africa Live Score

