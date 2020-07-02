UrduPoint.com
England-West Indies Test Dedicated To Strauss Charity

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:42 PM

The third Test between England and the West Indies will be dedicated to the work of the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which raises money for families facing the death of a parent from cancer

The second day of the match at Old Trafford, July 25, will see the return of the #RedForRuth initiative, which began during last year's Ashes clash at Lord's and raised more than �550,000 ($690,000) for the charity.

But while that match saw a capacity crowd of 28,500, the absence of spectators from this month's bio-secure series means fans will instead be encouraged to dress in red as they follow the play from Manchester at home.

Players will again wear red caps, with the colour also appearing on shirts, stumps and boundary boards around the ground.

Former England captain Andrew Strauss established the foundation after the death of his wife Ruth, aged 46, in 2018 from a rare form of lung cancer affecting non-smokers.

"Last year I was humbled and honoured by the support of the wider cricket family," Strauss said in a statement issued Thursday.

"We sincerely hope that the incredible display of generosity and community spirit will continue as we look to turn cricket 'Red for Ruth' for a second year to support the Ruth Strauss Foundation."England captain Joe Root said: "Andrew is a true legend of our sport and it is almost impossible to imagine what he and his family went through.

"Cricket plays a massive part in so many lives and together we can help other families facing these same devastating circumstances."

