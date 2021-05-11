UrduPoint.com
England Will Tour Pakistan, Bangladesh Over Rescheduled IPL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:23 PM

England will tour Pakistan, Bangladesh over rescheduled IPL

ECB’s managing director Ashley Giles said: “We’ve got a full future tours programme and if those tours are going ahead I’d expect them (IPL players) to be there.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) The upcoming tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh would take priority over the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL), England Cricket board (ECB) said.

England team first would visit Bangladesh to play T20I matches and then they would tour Pakistan after 16 years long interval to play matches.

They will play two T20s on Oct 14 and 15 at National Stadium, Karachi.

ECB’s managing director Ashley Giles said: “We’ve got a full future tours programme and if those tours are going ahead I’d expect them (IPL players) to be there,”.

IPL’s 2021 edition was suspended last week owing to the devastating coronavirus outbreak in India. There were speculations that the competition may resume midway through September which could lead to a clash with England white-ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Ashley Giles said: “We’ve got a lot of important high profile cricket including a T20 World Cup and Ashes, so we’re planning on the involvement of England players in England matches,”.

England and Pakistan will travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after conclusion of T20I series in Karachi.

