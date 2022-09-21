England win 1st T20I by 6 wickets

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :England made a triumphant start with a six-wicket win in the first T20I at the National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday.

English captain Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to field first.

Debutant left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood grabbed 3/24 to help restricted Pakistan to 158/7.

The visitors chased this total in 19.2 overs with the help of Alex Hales 53 off 40 balls.

The second T20I will be played at the National Stadium Karachi on September 22.

The match will start at 7pm.