England Win 3rd Test Against West Indies, Take Series 2-1

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:48 PM

England win 3rd Test against West Indies, take series 2-1

England beat the West Indies by 269 runs to claim a series-clinching win in the third Test at Old Trafford on Tuesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :England beat the West Indies by 269 runs to claim a series-clinching win in the third Test at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Victory saw England take the three-match series 2-1 and regain the Wisden Trophy they lost in the Caribbean last year.

England paceman Stuart Broad became just the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets as the West Indies, set 399 for victory, collapsed to 129 all out in under 38 overs.

