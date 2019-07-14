England win Cricket World Cup after Super Over drama

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :England won the World Cup for the first time as they beat New Zealand in a Super Over after a nerve-shredding final ended in a tie at Lord's on Sunday.

After Eoin Morgan's side finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand's 241-8, the final came down to a six-ball shootout for each team.

England's Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took 15 off Trent Boult's over.

Jofra Archer bowled England's over against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham, who smashed a six off the second ball.

With two runs required off the final ball, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Jason Roy combined to run out Guptill as he came back for the second.

Both sides finished on 15 so England won due to a tie-break rule because they hit the most boundaries.