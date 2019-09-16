England win fifth Test to square Ashes series

London, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :England crushed Australia by 135 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test on Sunday to level the series at 2-2, ending their historic World Cup-winning season on a high.

Victory for the home side at the Oval means the Ashes series ends in a draw for the first time since 1972, although holders Australia retain the urn.

The tourists, chasing an unlikely 399 to win in a shade under two days, clung on late into the evening session on the fourth day before finally collapsing as the shadows lengthened in south London.

Australia, 2-1 up going into the match, were bidding to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001 but were denied by the fired-up hosts, with paceman Jofra Archer named man of the match for his six first-innings wickets.

"A very good performance," said England captain Joe Root. "I thought we were brilliant. To bounce back from a very difficult emotional week, to come and play in the manner we have, the team has character in abundance.

"This was more of a template of how to play moving forward. It is a step in the right direction. I am very proud of everyone's effort throughout the summer." Stuart Broad struck early to remove openers Marcus Harris and David Warner but while former captain Steve Smith was at the crease, Australia retained a faint hope of victory.

But when Ben Stokes dived to his left at leg slip to catch Smith for 23, giving Broad his third wicket of the innings, England knew they had removed the biggest obstacle in their victory charge.

Smith, who scored an astonishing 774 runs in just seven innings, was out for a score of less than fifty for the first time in the series.

The Oval crowd gave him a standing ovation as he walked back to the dressing room in the September sunshine, with Australia in deep trouble at 85-4 in the post-lunch session.

Matthew Wade offered brave resistance, scoring 117 as Archer cranked his speed up to 95 miles-per-hour in the evening sunlight, eye-balling the Australian batsman in an attempt to intimidate him.

Occasional bowler Root finally got his man, luring him forward as Jonny Bairstow whipped off the bails.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach removed Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood in successive balls to end the match, two months after England won the one-day World Cup for the first time.

Broad and Leach both finished with four wickets.

"'ve got a couple of regrets, starting with the toss, but after that you've got to give credit to England, they outplayed us here," said Australia captain Tim Paine.

"No doubt today has put a bit of a dampener on it," he added. "There are some mixed emotions but from where this group has come from to come to England and retain the Ashes is still a huge deal. It hadn't been done since 2001."