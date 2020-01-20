England Win Third Test V South Africa, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:23 PM
England won the third Test against South Africa by an innings and 53 runs on the fifth day in Port Elizabeth on Monday
Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :England won the third Test against South Africa by an innings and 53 runs on the fifth day in Port Elizabeth on Monday.
England take a 2-1 series lead into the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg starting Friday.