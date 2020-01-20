England win third Test v South Africa, take 2-1 series lead

England won the third Test against South Africa by an innings and 53 runs on the fifth day in Port Elizabeth on Monday

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :England won the third Test against South Africa by an innings and 53 runs on the fifth day in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

England take a 2-1 series lead into the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg starting Friday.